The high school recruiting dead period commenced today as we move into the wait before the college football early signing period, which runs Wednesday through Friday.

Most prospects who sign early will do so Wednesday in order for the college to announce them collectively later in the day.

Per a source, Clemson will not hold its traditional signing day webcast show this year -- in large part because of team preparations for the Dec. 30 Orange Bowl against Tennessee.

The production will instead occur on the February signing day. So we expect Clemson to pick up additional commitments in the first quarter of 2023.

Here is what's still on the table for the Tigers in this recruiting cycle as the early signing period approaches: