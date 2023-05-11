CLEMSON -- We've spent the past few months thinking, talking and writing quite a lot about the offensive refresh underway at Clemson under Garrett Riley.

It's been logically and reasonably compared to the reboot that took place in 2011 under Chad Morris.

Yet the passage of time, and a lengthy period of almost incomprehensible success, have dulled our sense of what exactly happened that first year after Morris took over.

There was plenty of good, unquestionably, as Morris and a star-studded cast made for an exciting brand of football that played a role in revolutionizing how offense was played in the ACC and beyond.

Yet if we take a glimpse at the most important statistic, points scored, we see that 2011 group having averaged 33.6 points per game.

Clemson's scoring average last fall? An eyelash below, at 33.2 points per game.