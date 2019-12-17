THE WEST ZONE message board | SHOP NOW: DEALS on CLEMSON apparel

CLEMSON |How much of Braden Galloway should we anticipate seeing in the playoff?

First, off, a bit of clarity on the details of Galloway's reinstatement.

The suspension, for testing positive for a banned substance, was 365 days starting Dec. 15 of 2018. This past Sunday marked one year.

Late last week when we inquired about his status with Clemson officials they were a little unclear on how the process was working. More than anything else, this seemed a function of typical murkiness from the NCAA.

Yesterday we checked with football communications man Ross Taylor for some more details on how the reinstatement went down. Our main question: Would Galloway preserve a redshirt year in 2019 if he elected not to play in the playoff?

Taylor received the following information from Clemson's compliance department: