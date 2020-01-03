THE WEST ZONE message board | SHOP NOW: DEALS on CLEMSON apparel

CLEMSON | Clemson’s second straight big batch of early enrollees reports to campus Sunday.

The newcomers will participate with the scout team next week as the Tigers prepare to take on LSU in the Jan. 13 national championship game.

They won’t make hay until spring practice, but history shows that’s when several should make a move toward being immediate contributors or rotation players for next season.

In the first of this feature’s two installments, Tigerillustrated.com takes an inside look at what’s reasonably on the table for each January enrollee on the offensive side of the ball.