For seemingly forever, Dabo Swinney has railed on the stifling and often unreasonable pressure from the outside on 4- and 5-stars early in their careers.

Well, when you wait this long to take a dive into the deeper end of the portal pool, that's probably going to bring some unrealistic expectations too -- particularly with a 1) former 5-star; 2) who transferred from Alabama; 3) who plays at a position (inside backer) that's extremely difficult to master.

Which brings us to former Alabama defender and five-star recruit-turned Clemson portal signee Jeremiah Alexander and the 2025 season.

WHAT's REALISTIC FOR JEREMIAH ALEXANDER IN 2025? (For subscribers-only)