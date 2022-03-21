What Thomas Austin looks for in a recruit
CLEMSON -- As we have documented, there are some major stylistic differences between Thomas Austin and the man who coached Clemson's offensive line for the previous 11 seasons.
Robbie Caldwell was more the old-school type prone to tearing into his players for making mistakes. Austin has the more cerebral, thoughtful approach that methodically emphasizes technique.
The early reviews of Austin, both publicly and privately, have been glowing to the extent that it feels like this transition occurred at the right time.
But what of his recruiting philosophy? Namely, his ideas on the ideal stature of offensive linemen he's trying to bring to Clemson?
The additions over the last three years have clearly trended toward taller and bigger. And after a conversation with Austin, there's every indication that trend will continue under his leadership
Tigerillustrated.com visited with Austin recently to learn more about his preferences for the preferred stature he's looking for on the recruiting trail.
We present the entirety of his response here:
"There's an old adage: 'It takes mass to move mass.' When I was at Georgia State in 2019, we were trying to find our best right tackle out of two guys. One was 330 pounds, and the other was 275. The 275-pound kid had to be almost perfect technically. And the 330-pound kid, if he just covered them up he had a chance.
