When Clemson introduced its plan for a phased return to normal operations, both at the university and athletics levels, it was predicated on the area and state's virus numbers not just remaining at relatively low levels but continuing further on a downward trend.

The opposite has taken place, with South Carolina ranking behind only Arizona and Florida in per-capita cases of the virus. It has led Clemson to shift from the phased plan to what it has described as a "holistic" approach based on extensive testing and distancing measures.