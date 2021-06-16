CLEMSON -- In the immediate aftermath of last week's massive news on a 12-team playoff, you could feel ACC adherents jumping fully onboard with the idea based on one premise:

Join Tigerillustrated.com subscribers on The West Zone message board!

That being, the possibility of Notre Dame joining the league full-time.

If it's true that only the top four teams get first-round playoff byes, and those top four teams must be conference champions, then doesn't that significantly increase the chances of Notre Dame fully immersing itself in the ACC?

That was the initial thought by some heavy hitters through the conference.