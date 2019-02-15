THE WEST ZONE message board | SHOP NOW: DEALS on CLEMSON apparel

Assessing Monte Lee's performance to date, relative to the expectations on his shoulders going in, is a complicated endeavor that produces murky conclusions.

There aren't many fans out there who think he's done a poor job. Yet there probably aren't many fans out there who think he's done a stupendous job either.

Lee's takeover wasn't nearly as difficult as most takeovers, because most fired coaches don't have the success that took place under Jack Leggett.

But even though Leggett left the program in really good shape talent-wise (Seth Beer, Chris Williams, others) and facility-wise (the brand-new operations facility whose opening coincided with Lee's arrival), there was legitimate reason to try something new.

Things just felt stale under Leggett, as happens when a coach has been in one place for a long time. Fans tired of his routines, and of his occasionally defensive nature. They also tired of watching Clemson have to go on the road for NCAA Regionals, and then look really bad once there.