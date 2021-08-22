In the past few days we have had extended conversations with three people who cover Georgia closely: Chip Towers, longtime Bulldogs beat writer for the Atlanta Journal-Constitution, David Paschall of the Chattanooga Times-Free Press, and Dayne Young of our Rivals site UGAsports.com.

To all three of them, the latest round of attrition in Athens is cause for some real alarm.

What to make of all the attrition in Athens? (For subscribers-only)