News More News
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo('2019-05-25 07:28:38 -0500') }} football Edit

What Trevor Lawrence is working on this summer

Larry Williams & Paul Strelow
Tigerillustrated.com

THE WEST ZONE message board | SHOP NOW: DEALS on CLEMSON apparel

When Dabo Swinney and Brandon Streeter tell Trevor Lawrence they want him to assert himself as a leader, they're not necessarily saying they want Lawrence to turn all bubbly and chatty like Tajh Boyd.

You can bring gravity as a leader even if you're not an extrovert. Deshaun Watson was that way when he was here, and Lawrence seems cut from the same mold.

I would argue that Lawrence has already taken the most important step in this category. Not sure we fully appreciate just how well he handled a truly awkward situation last year -- from the point of his arrival, to the point of his succession to the starting role, to the point when it became obvious this was his offense.

premium-icon
Premium Content

You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.

  • Members-only message boards
  • Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
  • Exclusive highlights and interviews
  • Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
  • Breaking recruiting news
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}