Tigerillustrated.com

When Dabo Swinney and Brandon Streeter tell Trevor Lawrence they want him to assert himself as a leader, they're not necessarily saying they want Lawrence to turn all bubbly and chatty like Tajh Boyd.

You can bring gravity as a leader even if you're not an extrovert. Deshaun Watson was that way when he was here, and Lawrence seems cut from the same mold.

I would argue that Lawrence has already taken the most important step in this category. Not sure we fully appreciate just how well he handled a truly awkward situation last year -- from the point of his arrival, to the point of his succession to the starting role, to the point when it became obvious this was his offense.