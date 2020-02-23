At the very least, Myles Murphy is going to make Clemson's defensive ends look different walking off the bus.

After the departure of Clelin Ferrell and Austin Bryant, the Tigers' 2019 ends didn't really look like prototypes of the position stature-wise.

In some ways that was good because the smaller, more versatile ends could move around more and be used as stand-up guys in space as Brent Venables got even more creative than usual with his fronts and pressure packages.