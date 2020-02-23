What we are watching as spring practice draws closer - Part 4
At the very least, Myles Murphy is going to make Clemson's defensive ends look different walking off the bus.
After the departure of Clelin Ferrell and Austin Bryant, the Tigers' 2019 ends didn't really look like prototypes of the position stature-wise.
Join Tigerillustrated.com subscribers on The West Zone message board!
In some ways that was good because the smaller, more versatile ends could move around more and be used as stand-up guys in space as Brent Venables got even more creative than usual with his fronts and pressure packages.
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news