August camp kicks off with its opening practice Friday, preceded earlier in the week by Clemson's high-profile weigh-in.

The offensive side of the ball stands to command the most attention, as obviously that's where the Tigers must demonstrate the most improvement this season.

Logically eyes will gravitate to incumbent starting quarterback DJ Uiagalelei for his level, and then to freshman second-stringer Cade Klubnik for how far the gap is separated.