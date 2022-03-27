ATTENTION SUBSCRIBERS: Our NETWORK-WIDE, all-access pass allows you to read every premium message board in the Rivals.com network as part of a bundled add-on to your subscription!

As most of you know the injury theme did not get wiped away with the calendar turning to 2022, as an extraordinary number of guys are out after undergoing surgeries and such.

But there are also ailments of the more nagging variety that have occurred more recently, and we'll be interested to see if some of these guys are able to get back and get in some good work over the last two weeks of spring ball.