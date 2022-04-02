What we will be watching for in the final week of spring practice

ATTENTION SUBSCRIBERS: Our NETWORK-WIDE, all-access pass allows you to read every premium message board in the Rivals.com network as part of a bundled add-on to your subscription!

As has long been established, Dabo Swinney is the most optimistic person on the planet.

So when he acknowledges publicly that injuries and other attrition are so entrenched that he's having to console his assistant coaches, you know things are less than great.

We've known since the start of spring practice that the injury theme of 2021 was going to stretch into 2022, in large part because spring practice comes so close after the end of the season and assorted surgeries require recovery time that encroaches into the brunt of the practices.