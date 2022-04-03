What we will be watching for in the final week of spring practice - Part 2
When you hear that Mike Reed's cornerback room is so thin right now that a walk-on linebacker is having to fill in at corner, that tends to be the dominant item.
But an important development last week was obscured by the news of yet more injuries and attrition:
Fred Davis returned to full contact.
It's been quite a nine months for Davis, whose 2021 season was disrupted with his high-speed car accident last summer that left his victim lucky to be alive.
That got him started on the wrong foot, and he ended up missing four of the first six games. He played just 130 snaps all year, and his highest snap totals (33 and 30 snaps) came in walkover victories over S.C. State and Connecticut.
