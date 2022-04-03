What we will be watching for in the final week of spring practice - Part 2

ATTENTION SUBSCRIBERS: Our NETWORK-WIDE, all-access pass allows you to read every premium message board in the Rivals.com network as part of a bundled add-on to your subscription!

Subscribers can add the All-Access Pass or a 3-Site Bundle in your account profile, under the Subscriptions tab: HERE

----------------------------------------------

When you hear that Mike Reed's cornerback room is so thin right now that a walk-on linebacker is having to fill in at corner, that tends to be the dominant item.

But an important development last week was obscured by the news of yet more injuries and attrition: