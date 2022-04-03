 TigerIllustrated - What we will be watching for in the final week of spring practice - Part 2
News More News
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo('2022-04-03 12:30:35 -0500') }} football Edit

What we will be watching for in the final week of spring practice - Part 2

Larry Williams & Paul Strelow
Tigerillustrated.com

ATTENTION SUBSCRIBERS: Our NETWORK-WIDE, all-access pass allows you to read every premium message board in the Rivals.com network as part of a bundled add-on to your subscription!

Subscribers can add the All-Access Pass or a 3-Site Bundle in your account profile, under the Subscriptions tab: HERE

----------------------------------------------

When you hear that Mike Reed's cornerback room is so thin right now that a walk-on linebacker is having to fill in at corner, that tends to be the dominant item.

But an important development last week was obscured by the news of yet more injuries and attrition:

Former top 60 recruit Fred Davis has 20 career games under his belt but is expected to take a step forward and hold a more prominent role in 2022.
Former top 60 recruit Fred Davis has 20 career games under his belt but is expected to take a step forward and hold a more prominent role in 2022. (US Presswire)

Fred Davis returned to full contact.

It's been quite a nine months for Davis, whose 2021 season was disrupted with his high-speed car accident last summer that left his victim lucky to be alive.

That got him started on the wrong foot, and he ended up missing four of the first six games. He played just 130 snaps all year, and his highest snap totals (33 and 30 snaps) came in walkover victories over S.C. State and Connecticut.

premium-icon
PREMIUM CONTENT

You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.

  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Members-only forums
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive highlights and interviews
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Breaking recruiting news
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}