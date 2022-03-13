ATTENTION SUBSCRIBERS: Our NETWORK-WIDE, all-access pass allows you to read every premium message board in the Rivals.com network as part of a bundled add-on to your subscription!

Clemson practices twice this week before dispersing for spring break.

The main thing we'll want to see is whether some of these guys with minor injuries are able to return.

Jordan McFadden was limited last week, and ordinarily the absence of your star left tackle from spring practice wouldn't be something worth fretting about. But given all the moving parts as Thomas Austin tries to find a center, and thereby tries to find capable guards, the presence of McFadden could be considered more important than normal (particularly given that they'd like to get a look at him inside).