Friday Insider

BECOME A SUBSCRIBER AT TIGERILLUSTRATED.com!

Clemson coaches will again be out on the road tonight to recruit. One Clemson assistant will rack up by far the most miles through the air and we'll tell you why and where in our first update of the day.

Also, more on another four-star prospect who was just on Clemson's campus last Saturday.

And details on many pertinent prospects who are visiting other college campuses this weekend.

FRIDAY RECRUITING INSIDER (For subscribers-only)

*******************************

SHOP daily DEALS on Clemson apparel/gear at The Tiger Fan Shop HERE!