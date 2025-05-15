No. 9 Clemson no-hits Pittsburgh in 6-1 win

The Tigers, who took a 1-0 lead in the series, improved to 39-15 overall and 16-12 in the ACC. The Panthers dropped to 27-24 overall and 10-18 in ACC play.

PITTSBURGH, Pa. -- Aidan Knaak , Joe Allen and Lucas Mahlstedt combined on a no-hitter in No. 9 Clemson’s 6-1 victory over Pittsburgh at Charles L. Cost Field on Thursday night.

It marked Clemson’s 15th no-hitter in history and first since March 18, 2009, when five Tigers combined on a no-hitter in Clemson’s 14-0 win over USC Upstate at Doug Kingsmore Stadium. It was also Clemson’s fourth no-hitter in an ACC game and the first since April 17, 1976, when the Tigers no-hit Virginia 9-0 at Doug Kingsmore Stadium.

Knaak (8-1) earned the win by tying his career high with 12 strikeouts in 7.1 innings pitched. He allowed one run and four walks. Allen pitched 1.1 innings, then Mahlstedt recorded the final out.

Panther starter Patrick Gardner (4-5) suffered the loss, as he gave up eight hits, four runs and one walk with seven strikeouts in 6.0 innings pitched.

After Cam Cannarella extended his hitting streak to 13 games with a single in the third inning, the Tigers scored a run on Luke Gaffney’s fielder’s choice.

In the fourth inning, Andrew Ciufo grounded a two-out double to score a run, then Clemson added two runs in the sixth inning, highlighted by Jacob Jarrell’s leadoff homer, his 12th of the season. Jarrell had a career-high four hits in the game.

Join Tigerillustrated.com subscribers on The West Zone message board!

Jarren Purify led off the eighth inning with his fifth homer of the year, then Collin Priest reached on an infield single to score a run later in the frame. The Panthers scored their first run on a wild pitch in the eighth inning.

Jack Crighton also added two hits.

Our off topics forum

The series continues Friday at 3 p.m. on ACC Network Extra.