Monday Night: Swinney on open date week, defense, penalties, Deshaun Watson

Monday evening Clemson head football coach Dabo Swinney addressed members of the media on his weekly teleconference...

Instate late-bloomer details Clemson interest, connections

We just caught up with fast-rising Irmo linebacker Josh Smith who was in Clemson over the weekend. The Tigers are...

 • Paul Strelow
Monday Clemson Football Nuggets

We have a lot of ground to cover in our second feature of the day, kind of like Clemson's receiving corps this fall.

 • Larry Williams
MONDAY INSIDER

We're off and running this week with another packed Monday Insider where you won't find more exclusive recruiting...

 • Paul Strelow
The DNA of Clemson Football

The DNA of Clemson Football

We know a lot about this Clemson team to this point. But there's something for sure we're not yet ...

 • Larry Williams

Published Oct 24, 2024
Recruiting Big Board: Linebacker
Paul Strelow
Tigerillustrated.com

Clemson is in the process of putting the finishing touches on this recruiting class while laying the foundation for the next group it will court.

So as the Tigers juggle the two, we take stock with the latest round of our popular periodic "Recruiting Big Board" series.

In this edition Tigerillustrated.com has an inside look at the top linebacker prospects on Clemson's recruiting board with of course the very latest intel we have on each.

RECRUITING BIG BOARD: LINEBACKER (For subscribers-only)

Clemson
2025Commitment List
Updated:
football
