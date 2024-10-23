BECOME A SUBSCRIBER AT TIGERILLUSTRATED.com!

Clemson is in the process of putting the finishing touches on this recruiting class while laying the foundation for the next group it will court.

So as the Tigers juggle the two, we take stock with the latest round of our popular periodic "Recruiting Big Board" series.

In this edition Tigerillustrated.com has an inside look at the top wide receiver prospects on Clemson's recruiting board with of course the very latest intel we have on each.

PICTURED on the front page: Irmo four-star wideout Donovan Murph who recently reclassified to the current cycle.

RECRUITING BIG BOARD: WIDE RECEIVER (For subscribers-only)

********************************

SHOP daily DEALS on Clemson apparel/gear at The Tiger Fan Shop HERE!