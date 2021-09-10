 TigerIllustrated - What we will be watching for this weekend
News More News
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo('2021-09-10 11:08:12 -0500') }} football Edit

What we will be watching for this weekend

Larry Williams & Paul Strelow
Tigerillustrated.com

**** ATTENTION SUBSCRIBERS: You can now read the premium message boards at Gamecockcentral.com, Warchant.com, UGASports.com and other sites in the Rivals.com network. Click HERE to get access to their premium message boards!

****************************************

(Tigerillustrated.com does not release a forecast for FCS opponents on Clemson's schedule. We will resume the Friday forecast on September 17 ahead of the Tigers' conference home opener versus Georgia Tech).

For Clemson fans, the most conflicting and difficult byproduct of an unsettling defeat against a top-shelf program is the length of time before the Tigers will have a chance to definitively resolve it on the field.

South Carolina State head football coach Buddy Pough is shown here in Death Valley in September of 2013.
South Carolina State head football coach Buddy Pough is shown here in Death Valley in September of 2013. (Getty)

At some point in 2021, we'll have a much better idea of whether what we saw on offense Saturday night was representative of the season as a whole or a mere aberration.

But that's a long time from now. Even under a best-case scenario, Clemson could spend the next two months lighting up scoreboards and fans would still be at least a little nervous about what might happen in a playoff -type matchup resembling the one we saw in Charlotte.

premium-icon
PREMIUM CONTENT

You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.

  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Members-only forums
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive highlights and interviews
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Breaking recruiting news
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}