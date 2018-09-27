Tigerillustrated.com

What you need to know about Chase Brice
It is positively surreal how quickly the Tigers' quarterback room has thinned from a staggering stockpile of talent.
Where not long ago Clemson fans were beside themselves at the thought of the quarterback room comprising two 5-stars (Trevor Lawrence and Hunter Johnson) and three 4-stars (Kelly Bryant, Zerrick Cooper, Chase Brice), the cold and hard reality is that guys want to play.
And playing is a lot harder when you have to get past No. 16.
Now, this group is perilously thin after Bryant's departure eliminated quite an attractive insurance policy.
When Johnson announced plans to transfer in May, the response from a trusted source caught us a little off guard:
