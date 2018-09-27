Tigerillustrated.com

THE WEST ZONE message board | SHOP NOW: DEALS on CLEMSON apparel

It is positively surreal how quickly the Tigers' quarterback room has thinned from a staggering stockpile of talent.

Where not long ago Clemson fans were beside themselves at the thought of the quarterback room comprising two 5-stars (Trevor Lawrence and Hunter Johnson) and three 4-stars (Kelly Bryant, Zerrick Cooper, Chase Brice), the cold and hard reality is that guys want to play.

And playing is a lot harder when you have to get past No. 16.

Now, this group is perilously thin after Bryant's departure eliminated quite an attractive insurance policy.