South Carolina has to feel almost suffocated on the recruiting trail right now.

The Palmetto State is small and isn't producing a bunch of talent. The team from the Upstate is killing it on the recruiting trail. The supreme being across the western border is also killing it on the recruiting trail. Mack Brown and the coaches in Chapel Hill have made the Tar Heels a legitimate threat across the northern border.

So explain to us again how Will Muschamp (or whoever the coach is) is supposed to recruit well enough to get the Gamecocks back to double-digit victories on a regular basis? Back to beating Clemson, oh, once every five years or so?