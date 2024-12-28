Published Dec 28, 2024
Where Clemson's defense went wrong in 2024
Larry Williams & Paul Strelow
Tigerillustrated.com

BECOME A TIGERILLUSTRATED.com SUBSCRIBER!

As Clemson head football coach Dabo Swinney draws closer to wrapping up his post-season evaluation of the defense and its staffers, we believe three examinations in particular are looming large.

And it is a big reason why we wouldn't be surprised if Swinney identifies more than one man as the culprit.

WHERE CLEMSON's DEFENSE WENT WRONG IN 2024 (For subscribers-only)

Advertisement

TODAY: UP TO 40% OFF on a ton of Clemson gear at The Tiger Fan Shop HERE!

(Checkout code: CHEERS)