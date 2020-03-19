CLEMSON | Since Nolan Turner cradled that Justin Fields pass in the end zone to give Clemson sweet, exultant relief, the Tigers' secondary hasn't had a whole lot of fun.

There was the unadulterated nightmare in the Superdome against LSU's offensive colossus.

There were nine spring practices of dealing with the substantial effects of attrition and injury.

Yes, it feels like a long time since the 2018 group locked down Alabama's assortment of elite receivers in the national championship.

A year ago, Derion Kendrick had just converted to corner from receiver. A year later, he's basically by himself after the departure of A.J. Terrell and injuries to Mario Goodrich and Andrew Booth.