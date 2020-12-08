TigerIllustrated - Where Clemson turns next with cornerback recruiting

FROM THE TIGER FAN SHOP: Click HERE for more in-season DEALS on officially-licensed CLEMSON apparel and gear!

With little more than a week to go before the early signing period, Clemson's staff now turns its attention to trying to attract a new cornerback into the fold by the time the Feb. 3 signing day arrives.

The Tigers have pulled off some quality last-minute defensive back acquisitions before, creating precedent that at least buys them benefit of the doubt as deadlines approach.

In this feature, Tigerillustrated.com gives the latest on multiple directions Clemson could take.