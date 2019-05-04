News More News
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo('2019-05-04 06:30:01 -0500') }} basketball Edit

Where does Clemson go from here?

Larry Williams & Paul Strelow
Tigerillustrated.com

THE WEST ZONE message board | SHOP NOW: DEALS on CLEMSON apparel

As the Steve Smith drama unfolded over the last week and a large segment of Clemson fans wanted him gone, I couldn't help but wonder:

How much would the reaction be different had 1) Clemson and Smith landed Zion Williamson; 2) Clemson and Williamson were coming off an Elite Eight appearance, or better?

Some might find this hypothetical kind of crazy because 1) Clemson didn't land Zion; and 2) Clemson didn't get anywhere close to the Elite Eight in 2018-19.

But in my mind, the what-if is pertinent to the belief that a lot changes when coaches are caught messing up in the midst of high achievement.

How else to explain Will Wade's continued employment at LSU?

premium-icon
Premium Content

You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.

  • Members-only message boards
  • Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
  • Exclusive highlights and interviews
  • Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
  • Breaking recruiting news
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}