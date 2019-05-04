Tigerillustrated.com

THE WEST ZONE message board | SHOP NOW: DEALS on CLEMSON apparel

As the Steve Smith drama unfolded over the last week and a large segment of Clemson fans wanted him gone, I couldn't help but wonder:

How much would the reaction be different had 1) Clemson and Smith landed Zion Williamson; 2) Clemson and Williamson were coming off an Elite Eight appearance, or better?

Some might find this hypothetical kind of crazy because 1) Clemson didn't land Zion; and 2) Clemson didn't get anywhere close to the Elite Eight in 2018-19.

But in my mind, the what-if is pertinent to the belief that a lot changes when coaches are caught messing up in the midst of high achievement.

How else to explain Will Wade's continued employment at LSU?