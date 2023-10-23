BECOME A SUBSCRIBER AT TIGERILLUSTRATED.com!

Clemson fans are angry, as they should be after watching their offensive line get whooped up and down the field by Miami's defensive front.

Fans are justified in wondering why in the world these offensive players can't hold onto the ball, why the play-calling late in games is so suspect, and even why the defense gets the run shoved down its throat when everyone in that stadium knew what the Hurricanes were going to do.

Fans are completely reasonable to want answers as to how this program was on top of the college football world a mere three years ago, as good a candidate for dynastic status as any, and now saddled with three ACC losses before November.

It's the nature of fans to bristle over a hint of negativity when things seem to be going well, only to want their pound of flesh right now when the once-sleek machine is now choking and sputtering.

But it's also the nature of the coaching beast, and particularly this head-coaching beast, to laugh at any notion that he's obligated to presenting a comprehensive accounting of his innermost thoughts, mistakes and itemized plans to get Clemson back into the business of winning big.

