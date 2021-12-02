Brent Venables has been on the road recruiting for Clemson all week, though he remains very much in the mix for the head coaching vacancy at Oklahoma.

So it's natural to wonder what might happen if he does get this dream offer and departs after a brilliant 10-year run at Clemson.

This also brings us back to an exchange we had with Dabo Swinney at his home on this very subject two years ago.

WHERE DOES DABO SWINNEY TURN IF VENABLES HEADS TO OKLAHOMA?

