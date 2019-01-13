Tigerillustrated.com

THE WEST ZONE message board | SHOP NOW: DEALS on CLEMSON apparel

It’s sort of funny that we all assume Clemson's recruiting will change with another national championship under its belt.

Because while the outside world sees it as a chance for the Tigers to get even better in some areas, we should recognize by now that Dabo Swinney sees things differently.

If anything, this curve could justify to Swinney that what they’re doing is working just fine. That how they’ve gone about their business -- with scholarship management, offensive line recruiting, you name it -- doesn’t need to be tweaked.

The proof was in the putting it on Bama.