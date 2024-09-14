Where N.C. State's starters were ranked as recruits

BECOME A SUBSCRIBER AT TIGERILLUSTRATED.com!

Ahead of Clemson's ACC home opener versus N.C. State next week, check out where every projected Wolfpack starter ranked as a recruit by Rivals.com.

Join Tigerillustrated.com subscribers on The West Zone message board!

The Pack's starting lineup is dotted with eight transfers.

ALSO SEE: Saturday Clemson Football Nuggets | Kansas lineman has sights set on Clemson offer | Friday Clemson Football Nuggets | Friday Insider | Clemson's verbal commitments

Also of note: Starting tight end Matt McCabe, a former walk-on, is not profiled below.

Our off topics forum