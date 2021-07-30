Where Things Stand

CLEMSON -- Clemson is a week away from starting August camp for the 2021 season, and Wednesday's big commitment from Jeadyn Lukus showed that recruiting remains hot and heavy.

So there's plenty to occupy the thoughts and minds of you and us.

But the elephant in the room is conference realignment, and it's taking up most of the conversational oxygen. So here is some insight, based on ongoing conversations we've been having with contacts since the bombshell of Texas and Oklahoma intending to bolt the Big 12 for the SEC: