Where things stand on defense at the halfway point of spring practice

Quite a bit after recent spring practices, we've seen the offense running gassers, doing push-ups and sit-ups, and other assorted penance for errors made during the sessions.

The defense, meanwhile, stands in groups meeting with their position coaches.

Probably not a reach to conclude the defense is well ahead of the offense, as you'd expect at this point given the circumstances.

We spoke with someone who recently watched a scrimmage, and what stood out to him about the defense was the closing speed at all three levels.

As in, they might get a little out of position at times but it seldom matters because they're making up ground in such a hurry.