ATTENTION SUBSCRIBERS: Our NETWORK-WIDE, all-access pass allows you to read every premium message board in the Rivals.com network as part of a bundled add-on to your subscription!

Subscribers can add the All-Access Pass or a 3-Site Bundle in your account profile, under the Subscriptions tab: HERE

----------------------------------------------

CLEMSON -- Thomas Austin will visit with the media today for the first time as Clemson's new offensive line coach, and there will be much to cover with him as his unit faces some of the most interesting questions of the entire offseason.

But based on what we've picked up from the practices thus far, we can give an educated guess as to how he'll address some of these pressing topics.

We'll of course chronicle the actual Q&A following practice this evening, but here's where things stand with the main themes thus far: