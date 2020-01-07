50% OFF on a Tigerillustrated.com subscription! Makes for a fantastic gift idea!

This week Rivals.com's recruiting analysts are meeting following last week's round of all-star games and ahead of the February 5 signing day. There will of course be more shuffling in the Rivals100.

Clemson 5-star QB signee and early enrollee D.J. Uiagalelei, who was the nation's No. 1-rated prospect for much of the 2019-2020 cycle, will be impacted in the next wave of rankings. But by how much?

