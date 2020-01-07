News More News
{{ timeAgo('2020-01-07 06:38:48 -0600') }} football Edit

Where will Uiagalelei be ranked later this month?

Tigerillustrated.com
Tigerillustrated.com

50% OFF on a Tigerillustrated.com subscription! Makes for a fantastic gift idea!

This week Rivals.com's recruiting analysts are meeting following last week's round of all-star games and ahead of the February 5 signing day. There will of course be more shuffling in the Rivals100.

Clemson 5-star QB signee and early enrollee D.J. Uiagalelei, who was the nation's No. 1-rated prospect for much of the 2019-2020 cycle, will be impacted in the next wave of rankings. But by how much?

WHERE WILL UIAGALELEI BE RANKED LATER THIS MONTH? (For subscribers-only)

trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}