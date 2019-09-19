THE WEST ZONE message board | SHOP NOW: DEALS on CLEMSON apparel

The NCAA’s relatively new NCAA rule has changed the way coaching staffs approach redshirting, making many individual cases dependent upon personnel circumstances that can change as a season unfolds.

All but three of Clemson’s 28 freshmen have played through the first three games – a majority in at least two of the victories.

Tigerillustrated.com has spoken with multiple contacts within the last two weeks and gotten a clearer picture for which newcomers are likely to play throughout their freshman season, which ones might still be on a bubble, and which ones are projected to sit.

In the second and final installment, we lay out the anticipated blueprint for the freshmen on defense: