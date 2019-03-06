THE WEST ZONE message board | SHOP NOW: DEALS on CLEMSON apparel

It's a whole new world for Trevor Lawrence now, but he didn't seem like a new man as he strolled over for his scheduled gathering with the media earlier this week.

The team had just concluded practice, but Lawrence and some others were going to do some extra work. Lawrence told the cluster of teammates he'd be over after his turn in front of the cameras.

The last time Lawrence spoke with the media, he was sitting at his locker at Levi's Stadium after he effortlessly carved up Nick Saban's defense. He couldn't wipe the grin off his face that night, having completed one of the most remarkable freshman seasons for a quarterback in college football history.

Eight weeks to the day of that moment, which still reverberates, Lawrence faced a large mass of reporters who were looking to make up for lost time.