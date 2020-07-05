 Clemson Tigers Clemson football recruiting Dabo Swinney
News More News
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo('2020-07-05 13:53:28 -0500') }} football Edit

Why college football season could be the band-aid to cure a lot of ills

Larry Williams & Paul Strelow
Tigerillustrated.com

In the ongoing "In Their Words" series that has thus far caught up with 20-plus former Clemson players, opinions run the gamut when we ask them about the specter of football being played amid a pandemic.

Join Tigerillustrated.com subscribers on The West Zone message board!

But the one common belief from almost all of them is: Gosh, we really need college football.

And it's so true.

premium-icon
PREMIUM CONTENT

You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.

  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Members-only forums
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive highlights and interviews
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Breaking recruiting news
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}