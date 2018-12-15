Tigerillustrated.com

THE WEST ZONE message board | SHOP NOW: DEALS on CLEMSON apparel

As we gathered feedback this past week on Dabo Swinney’s first recruiting trip to California, a contact close to 2020 five-star quarterback D.J. Uiagalelei shared details about the Clemson’s staff’s two-hour stop at his high school, Bellflower (Calif.) St. John Bosco.

“I know (St. John Bosco) coach (Jason) Negro loves him,” the source said about Swinney. “I told him, dude, you’re going to love coach Swinney. I told him I have a man-crush on Dabo. I freaking love that guy.”