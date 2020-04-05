News More News
Why the arrow continues to point upward on James Skalski

Larry Williams & Paul Strelow
Tigerillustrated.com

We keep going back to the decision made to redshirt James Skalski in 2018.

At the time it was a major development, because we thought Skalski was going to be a significant factor that year as a backup (assuming he didn't take Tre Lamar's starting job).

The coaching staff just had that rare luxury of being able to even consider sitting Skalski, who was still recovering from a foot injury late that August, and effectively "stealing" a season.

Well, that stolen season is 2020. And we believe Clemson's defense is in position to reap considerable reward from that deft foresight.

Clemson starting MIKE backer James Skalski is a bonafide All-ACC candidate in 2020.
Clemson starting MIKE backer James Skalski is a bonafide All-ACC candidate in 2020.
