We keep going back to the decision made to redshirt James Skalski in 2018.

At the time it was a major development, because we thought Skalski was going to be a significant factor that year as a backup (assuming he didn't take Tre Lamar's starting job).

The coaching staff just had that rare luxury of being able to even consider sitting Skalski, who was still recovering from a foot injury late that August, and effectively "stealing" a season.

Well, that stolen season is 2020. And we believe Clemson's defense is in position to reap considerable reward from that deft foresight.