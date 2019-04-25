Tigerillustrated.com

Wilkins had been largely expected to be the Tigers' first player selected, but that honor went to former All-American defensive end Clelin Ferrell , who was taken by the Oakland Raiders as the fourth overall pick.

Clemson produced its second first-rounder of the evening Thursday when former All-American defensive tackle Christian Wilkins was taken as the 13th pick of the 2019 NFL Draft by the Miami Dolpins.

Wilkins enters his professional career as one of the more decorated players in Clemson history, having earned All-American honors in each of his four years on campus.

The Suffield (CT) native was one of the Tigers' more vocal leaders on two National Championship teams.

Wilkins finished his Clemson career with 250 tackles, 41 tackles for loss and 16 sacks in 45 starts.

He signed with Clemson in February of 2015 and in doing so became the highest-rated defensive tackle to ink with the Tigers since Chester McGlockton in 1988. Rivals.com rated Wilkins five stars and the No. 4 defensive tackle recruit in the nation. Wilkins was billed 21st overall regardless of position nationally and of course first overall regardless of position from the state of Connecticut.

