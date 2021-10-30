Will and a way

CLEMSON | Just when you thought Clemson did enough in a game to break its fans, the Tigers turn around and break 20. Dabo Swinney had talked a lot about the what-ifs in previous weeks, and they were piling up Saturday. Become a subscriber at Tigerillustrated.com! The missed field goals, the strip-score for a Florida State go-ahead touchdown when the Seminoles didn't have much of a prayer of reaching the end zone. ALSO SEE: See Tigerillustrated.com subscribers' comments and reaction to Clemson's win over Florida State | Weekend Recruiting Insider | Clemson's verbal commitments Leave it to the freshman who was turning all those heads during the offseason to flip an agonizing script that was going to have hated and mediocre FSU celebrating a win at Death Valley. A pass interference penalty and a personal-foul infraction put Clemson well within field-goal range, at the FSU 21-yard line.

True freshman back Will Shipley accounted for 128 of Clemson's 188 rushing yards Saturday versus Florida State. (AP)

But Will Shipley was probably tired of seeing BT Potter miss those tries from 30, 37 and 49 yards. Probably more tired of seeing this offense flail away at missing the layups. So he went strong and dunked the damn thing with a weaving, determined, relentless touchdown run that was the difference. And then Barrett Carter added another one with no time on the clock by recovering a fumble and sticking the nose of the ball over that same goal line to make it 30-20. Not long ago, Clemson fans came to the stadium wondering how they'd pass the time with the Tigers up 35 halfway through. No one came to Death Valley with any illusions this time, as the old rivals entered with a combined 7-7 record. Yeah, there was almost zero talk of revenge for FSU backing out of last year's sure bloodletting in Tallahassee. The Tigers will take their 10-point win with no complaining, thank you very much. Heck, maybe a downtown parade is in order to celebrate reaching 30 in an FBS game. When you watch a defensive end swipe a ball loose from your quarterback's right hand, pick up the ball and run it in for a 6-yard touchdown for the go-ahead score in the fourth quarter, it feels defining. Maybe a Clemson offense in recent years could've overcome that in a heartbeat. But as we know, this is not that kind of offense.