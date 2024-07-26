BECOME A SUBSCRIBER AT TIGERILLUSTRATED.com!

The 12th edition of Clemson's All-In Cookout kicks off this afternoon and extends into the evening hours.

Dabo Swinney instituted the summer social in 2012, with the Tigers having to skip having one in 2020 because of the NCAA's pandemic restrictions.

Next year, the NCAA is making the entire month of July a recruiting dead period -- perhaps bringing Clemson's version of the Cookout to a close.

While the event is now as much about the Tigers attracting their commitments for retention purposes, they do take aim in trying to score two uncommitted targets on hand in Saraland (Ala.) four-star receiver Dillon Alfred and Fyffe (Ala.) four-star linebacker Logan Anderson.

In this in-depth feature, Tigerillustrated.com has much more on Clemson's signature summer recruiting event.

WILL CLEMSON ADD TO COOKOUT COMMITMENT LIST? (For subscribers-only)

