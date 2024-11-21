WILSON COMMITS TO CLEMSON

Clemson has its tight end for the next recruiting class.
Huntington (W.Va.) junior Tayveon Wilson announced his commitment to the Tigers on Thursday.
Tigerillustrated.com issued its projection for Wilson to Clemson on Wednesday.
Wilson (6-2, 205) also had offers from Penn State, Miami, Virginia Tech, West Virginia and Louisville among others.
He is listed as a wide receiver by Rivals.com and plays that position in high school. Several colleges treated him as a receiver.
But Clemson's staff eyed him as an H-back type, and part of Wilson's allure to the Tigers came in how his strengths appeared to match to the skill set Kyle Richardson has utilized at the position.
Wilson worked out at the Dabo Swinney Camp in June and drew the program's first offer for the position later in the month.
He would take in games at West Virginia and Virginia Tech before checking out Death Valley for Clemson's victory against Stanford in late September.
That advanced the needle pretty far in Clemson's direction, and Wilson would check out a game at Penn State this month before moving to his final verdict.
Richardson has a track record for locking into a summer target and eventually getting his man, and that manifested for a third consecutive cycle.
As a sophomore, Wilson was credited with 27 catches for 588 yards and 11 touchdowns.
He becomes Clemson's fourth commitment for the 2026 class, joining Queen Creek (Ariz.) quarterback Tait Reynolds, Knoxville (Tenn.) Webb School four-star corner Shavar Young Jr. and Birmingham (Ala.) Spain Park quarterback Brock Bradley.
Tigerillustrated.com will have more, including behind-the-scenes intel, on Wilson and his recruitment in our Monday Insider.
