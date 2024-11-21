WILSON COMMITS TO CLEMSON

Huntington (W.Va.) junior Tayveon Wilson announced his commitment to the Tigers on Thursday.

Clemson has its tight end for the next recruiting class.

Wilson (6-2, 205) also had offers from Penn State, Miami, Virginia Tech, West Virginia and Louisville among others.

He is listed as a wide receiver by Rivals.com and plays that position in high school. Several colleges treated him as a receiver.

But Clemson's staff eyed him as an H-back type, and part of Wilson's allure to the Tigers came in how his strengths appeared to match to the skill set Kyle Richardson has utilized at the position.

Wilson worked out at the Dabo Swinney Camp in June and drew the program's first offer for the position later in the month.

He would take in games at West Virginia and Virginia Tech before checking out Death Valley for Clemson's victory against Stanford in late September.

That advanced the needle pretty far in Clemson's direction, and Wilson would check out a game at Penn State this month before moving to his final verdict.