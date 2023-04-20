ALSO SEE: The Story Of Nick Eason (Parts 1, 2 & 3)

Woodaz, a longtime Clemson lean, is of course the younger brother of Clemson sophomore linebacker Wade Woodaz .

Clemson has picked up its seventh verbal commitment of the 2024 class in Tampa (Fla.) linebacker Drew Woodaz .

The younger Woodaz picked the Tigers over nearly two-dozen offers. Oklahoma, Iowa, Pitt, Utah, Virginia Tech, N.C. State, Louisville, Missouri and Boston College were some of the more notable offers for the Jesuit standout.

Rivals.com bills Woodaz 50th nationally among outside linebacker prospects.

Woodaz was in Clemson over the weekend for the annual spring game. The 6'3, 200-pound backer had spring visits lined up for Louisville, UCF, Virginia and/or Virginia Tech but those didn't materialize as his recruitment effectively narrowed to two schools - Clemson and Oklahoma.

Brent Venables was the one who offered Wade on Clemson's behalf and changed the complexion of his profile, and that culminated in Drew taking an extended weekend trip to Norman a month ago -- with former Clemson linebacker James Skalski serving as one of the chief recruiters on the visit.

Woodaz had not scheduled an official visit with the Sooners but does plan to be in Clemson for its June 2-4 official visit weekend.

Woodaz, who attended two Clemson games last fall, becomes the second Tampa product to join Clemson's class along with four-star defensive back Tavoy Feagin who became the Tigers' first 2024 commit last November.

Four-star running back David Eziomume of Kennesaw (Ga.), four-star DB Noah Dixon of LaGrange (Ga.), four-star defensive lineman Champ Thompson of Norcross (Ga.), four-star tight end Christian Bentancur of Woodstock (Ill.) and kicker Nolan Hauser of Cornelius (N.C.) round out the Tigers' class.

This weekend (Saturday, April 22) longtime Clemson target Hevin Brown-Shuler of Atlanta (Ga.) will announce his college decision. Brown-Shuler, who is billed seventh nationally among defensive tackle prospects by Rivals.com, has been a projection to Clemson by Tigerillustrated.com since March 22.

