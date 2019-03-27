Tigerillustrated.com

THE WEST ZONE message board | SHOP NOW: DEALS on CLEMSON apparel

It would not be a stretch to say a blown-out knee is devastating to the player who suffers it.

It would be a stretch to say losing one player to a torn ACL is devastating to this Clemson team, as it relates to the hopes and dreams and even expectations of continued college football dominance.

No one from any other team is going to feel sorry for Clemson in the wake of this week's news that Amari Rodgers tore up his knee during Monday's practice.

Surely no one is going to feel sorry for receivers coach Jeff Scott, whose second-string guys would be starting at the large majority of Power 5 schools.

This news is unquestionably the biggest news of spring practice to date, and it will probably end up being the biggest development of Clemson's offseason.