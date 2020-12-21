TigerIllustrated - Worth the wait

CLEMSON -- For somewhere around 15 years, this writer has submitted a Heisman Trophy ballot each year.

It's been an honor and all that. But it's also been kind of ridiculous at times.

This time, this year, would qualify as one of those times.

The deadline for the votes is 5 PM today, 11 days before the most obvious candidates will play in the semifinals of the College Football Playoff.

The finalists will be announced this Thursday.