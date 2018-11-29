Tigerillustrated.com

THE WEST ZONE message board | SHOP NOW: DEALS on CLEMSON apparel

Couple of years ago, a college coach served as the keynote speaker for a group of recruiting industry folks, yours truly included. Someone who’s a head coach, now regarded among the nation’s top recruiters.

He told entertaining stories, was funny and obviously a top-shelf motivator. Easy to see why prospects liked him. He could own the room.

But the longer he spoke, and the more audience members tried to truly engage with him, the more this observer drew the conclusion that this was all there was to the coach. He was a fantastic salesman. Yet it was still all a veneer.