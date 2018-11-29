Tigerillustrated.com

Would Tony Elliott and Georgia Tech be a good match?
Couple of years ago, a college coach served as the keynote speaker for a group of recruiting industry folks, yours truly included. Someone who’s a head coach, now regarded among the nation’s top recruiters.
He told entertaining stories, was funny and obviously a top-shelf motivator. Easy to see why prospects liked him. He could own the room.
But the longer he spoke, and the more audience members tried to truly engage with him, the more this observer drew the conclusion that this was all there was to the coach. He was a fantastic salesman. Yet it was still all a veneer.
That contrast comes to mind often whenever I’m asked about Clemson co-offensive coordinator Tony Elliott.
Elliott has already been bandied about in reports as a potential candidate for the Georgia Tech vacancy, and for many logical reasons.
