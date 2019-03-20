THE WEST ZONE message board | SHOP NOW: DEALS on CLEMSON apparel

After little ol' Adam Humphries signed a four-year deal worth $36 million, the receivers coach at little ol' Clemson publicized an illustration of a dollar bill featuring nine former Tiger receivers.

Those nine guys have contracts worth a combined $200,695,000.

The bill was signed by Jeff Scott and Dabo Swinney. It sported a Tiger paw at the top and "WIDE RECEIVER UNIVERSITY" at the bottom.

If Florida State were to come up with an illustration indicative of its recent fortunes at the wide receiver position, it would probably be a loan application.

As in: Can we borrow one or two of Clemson's elite receivers that seem to be growing on trees in this small college town?